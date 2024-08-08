Bronx cops seek pair who shot six men in brazen attack near park

Police are on the hunt for two moped riders who widely opened fire in the Bronx on Wednesday night, hospitalizing six people, authorities said.

Two gunmen in the Bronx who shot and wounded six men in a hail of bullets near a public park Wednesday night remain at large, police reported.

According to Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Bronx, the men were gathered under scaffolding on East 191st Street near Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 when two men riding a moped parked at nearby St. James Park, then approached the group.

“Two males, one with a helmet, one without, come through St. James Park,” Gurley said. “They come up the stairs to my right, they fire approximately nine rounds at the group hanging out, striking six people. All of our victims, five males in their 20s, one male in his early 30s, all shot.”

The shooting victims are a 20-year-old man hit in the abdomen; a 23-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the groin; a 24-year-old man struck in the right thigh; two 25-year-old men wounded in the right arm and right hand respectively; and a 31-year-old man struck in the abdomen and buttocks.

Most of the victims, however, had scattered by the time officers from the 52nd Precinct responded.

“When the police arrived, there were two victims on the scene. There were two other victims that fled in the vehicle and flagged down EMS, and they were taken to an area hospital,” Gurley added.

Police say the 31-year-old man walked into Mount Sinai Queens hospital in Astoria seeking treatment, while one of the 25-year-olds walked into Jacobi Hospital. The rest were treated at Saint Barnabas hospital.

All of the victims are expected to survive, authorities said.

“No [known] motive at this time. We’re still trying to figure that out. We’re trying to talk to victims, some of the victims are in surgery right now,” Gurley said. “Our detectives are spread out throughout the hospitals.”

The NYPD has warned about the use of mopeds in shootings and other crimes in recent months, and has made an effort to crack down on illegal vehicles and unlicensed operators. Police reported that an individual not connected to the shooting was arrested at the scene Wednesday night after being found in possession of a stolen scooter.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.