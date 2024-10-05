Queens man shot dead at public housing complex; suspect still on run

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a man dead near a public housing complex on Friday night.

Police said Rahsaun Williams, 39, of 160th Street in Queens was gunned down in front of 65-16 Parsons Blvd., near the Pomonok Houses, at about 7:32 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Officers from the 107th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Williams at the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and abdomen.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to published reports, detectives are seeking a female suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger on Williams as he stood in the building courtyard at the time of the shooting. On Saturday, police did not provide amNewYork Metro with any specifics about the suspect’s description.

The motive for the shooting also remains unknown and under investigation, police said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to the most recent CompStat report, through Sept. 29, the 107th Precinct reported three homicides year-to-date, up from one tallied at the same point last year. The command also had three shootings in 2024, up from two. Overall, crime in the command is down about 4.7%.