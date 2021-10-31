Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Fire Marshals collared a man they say threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, setting it ablaze, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Sunday, Oct. 31.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” said Nigro in a statement. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”

The suspect, 38-year-old Joel Mangal, allegedly tossed the burning bottle into the store on Nostrand Avenue at the corner of Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Oct. 30 at 7:53 a.m., according to FDNY.

The incendiary device quickly set the shop’s counter ablaze and two workers ran out the door, dramatic surveillance footage shows, and one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Department.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control and Mangal was charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

His case will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.