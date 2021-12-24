Bigoted jerk utters anti-gay slur, smacks man in Midtown after seeing boyfriend photo on phone

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hate crimes detectives need the public’s help in finding the bigot behind an anti-gay attack at a Midtown subway station last month.

Police said the trouble began at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 15, when the suspect asked the 22-year-old male victim to use his cellphone on a stairwell at the 57th Street station on the D line, below 7th Avenue.

While using the victim’s phone, law enforcement sources said, the bigot came across a photo of the man with his boyfriend.

Authorities said the suspect then uttered a homophobic slur at the victim, then smacked him across the face. The bigoted brute then tossed the victim’s phone to the ground and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the Midtown North Precinct, which referred the case to the Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation. The victim suffered a swollen lip and bruising, but refused medical attention, police reported.

On Dec. 24, the NYPD released a photo of the hateful perpetrator, who had facial hair and wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.