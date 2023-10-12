Cops seek glass bottle slasher wanted for alcohol-fueled Midtown assault

Police are searching for a suspect who used a glass bottle to assault an individual in Midtown.

Cops are searching for the brute they say attacked a man with a glass bottle during a night out in Midtown last month.

According to authorities, the brutal assault occurred at approximately 11:43 p.m. outside of 11 Pennsylvania Plaza on Sept. 30. Sources with knowledge of the incident told amNewYork Metro that a 22-year-old man had spent the night drinking when he and another unidentified individual got into a verbal dispute near Penn Station. Apparently fueled by alcohol, the altercation swiftly escalated.

Police report that the assailant used a broken bottle to slash the 22-year-old several times in the head and chest before making his getaway on foot. Several onlookers witnessed the attack and dialed 911.

Police rushed to the scene, where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk. EMS whisked him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and eventually released.

No arrests have been made.

Police have released surveillance images of the alleged attacker, hoping that the public may recognize him and help provide information leading to his arrest. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket.

All calls are strictly confidential.