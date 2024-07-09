Man cuffed for stabbing fellow Times Square supportive housing resident to death: cops

A man was stabbed to death in Midtown on Tuesday morning in front of a hotel turned supportive housing complex, authorities said.

One man is dead and another is in cuffs after a Midtown dispute at a hotel turned supportive housing complex resulted in a fatal stabbing early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Times Square Hotel, located at 255 West 43rd St., at around 12:53 a.m. on July 9, when an argument turned violent with a 55-year-old man being fatally stabbed in the torso, police said.

Cops from the Midtown South Precinct rushed to the hotel after a 911 caller reported that a man was being assaulted inside the hotel. Arriving officers discovered the victim unconscious and covered in blood.

EMS rushed the man to Mount Sinai West Hospital in critical condition; he was pronounced dead a short time later. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Police took 38-year-old Kevin Young into custody at around 6 a.m. and have charged him with manslaughter, law enforcement sources said. Young is a resident of the Times Square Hotel and is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim.

The Times Square Hotel, once a ritzy tourist hub, has been converted into affordable housing for low-income and formerly homeless, as well as those living with mental illness and HIV, according to Breakingground.org.