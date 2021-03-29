Monstrous Midtown beating, brutal Brooklyn train assault were anti-Asian hate crimes: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The despicable string of hate crimes targeting Asian New Yorkers continued with a pair of violent assaults reported Monday.

One of the incidents happened in Midtown Manhattan at about 11:40 a.m. on March 29, when a man assaulted a 65-year-old woman in front of an apartment building at 360 West 43rd St.

According to police, the bile-filled bigot repeatedly punched and kicked the woman about her body, knocking her to the ground, then shouted a number of anti-Asian statements toward her.

Cops said the perpetrator kicked the woman and stomped on her head multiple times before finally taking off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital with what police described as a serious injury; she was listed in stable condition.

On Monday night, the NYPD released video footage of the attacker taken from the scene. He’s shown on video wearing a light colored jacket and blue jeans.

Another violent assault of an Asian New Yorker occurred on board a subway train in Brooklyn in a video posted to TikTok and Twitter earlier Monday morning.

The assault happened on board a Manhattan-bound J train near the Kosciuszko Street station in Brooklyn. The video shows the suspect repeatedly punching the victim in the head before placing him in a chokehold, knocking the man out.

🚨 WARNING: VIOLENCE/BLOOD 🚨

A person violently beats up and punches an Asian male in the head repeatedly in a Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station, chokes him afterwards until he is unconscious. Be on the lookout for this person! pic.twitter.com/FCrqiPcxFc — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) March 29, 2021

On Monday, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force reported that they are aware of the Brooklyn incident and are conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The horrific incident also brought condemnation from various officials including Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng.

“This vicious and cowardly attack is sickening and difficult to watch,” Meng said in a statement. “The victim is beaten and choked so brutally that he appears to become unconscious. As I have said, the rise in violence against Asian Americans is disgusting and unconscionable. We must all call it out and condemn these brutal acts. The person who committed this heinous assault must be apprehended and held accountable for his actions.”

Acting MTA New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg further expressed outrage over the incident.

“The video of the young Asian American man being beaten on a train in our system is absolutely horrifying and gut wrenching. We have offered our assistance to the NYPD and we will do anything we can to assist them with their investigation. Racist, criminal behavior targeting Asian Americans is horrifying, and it must stop,” Feinberg tweeted.

Feinberg also called for additional law enforcement and mental health resources from the city to combat various crimes within the subway system that, she said, are “at unacceptable levels.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information regarding the hate crimes that could prove helpful is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.