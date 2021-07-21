Robbers with machete and gun attack security guard during Midtown caper

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Four individuals who menaced a security guard with a machete and gun, then attacked and robbed him outside the Chinese Mission in Midtown earlier this month remain at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on the morning of July 14 in front of the Chinese Mission at 350 East 35th St.

According to police, the security guard approached the four individuals after spotting them tampering with a vehicle parked at the location. In response, cops said, the foursome displayed a firearm and machete, then went on the attack.

Authorities said the suspects punched the security guard in the head, then removed his property and hopped into a red 2013 Toyota RAV4 parked at the location. They then sped away inside the SUV, which ultimately headed into the Queens Midtown Tunnel and was last tracked heading for the RFK Bridge.

Officers from the 17th Precinct responded to the incident. Police said the security guard refused medical attention at the scene.

On July 20, the NYPD released video footage of the four crooks taken on the morning of the robbery near the crime scene. The RAV4 in which they fled had the New York state license plate HVX3865.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.