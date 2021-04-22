Another act of hate: Man sought for menacing woman on SoHo street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in SoHo are looking for the belligerent bigot who spewed hateful remarks at a woman, then threatened to assault her earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on the morning of April 1 near the corner of Desbrosses and Hudson Streets, when the suspect approached a 47-year-old woman walking through the area.

According to authorities, the perpetrator uttered a number of anti-Asian remarks at the woman, then raised his fist at her and went into an aggressive stance.

Believing the suspect was about to punch her, the woman felt fearful for her safety, law enforcement sources said. However, the suspect fled without further incident, walking away southbound along Hudson Street.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct, which referred the matter to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. The unit has been battling a recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes around the city.

On April 22, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect just before the incident occurred. Cops described him as an adult man with an average build, a medium complexion, blue eyes, salt-and-pepper hair and a beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, black jacket, a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black-and-gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers have surged in recent weeks. During the month of March, the NYPD reported 31 bias crimes targeting Asian residents; by comparison, there were none during the same period a year prior.

Earlier this week, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the formation of a new civilian panel aimed at helping the NYPD investigate hate crime cases and help bring the perpetrators to justice.