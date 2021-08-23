Gunman shoots two auto repair shop workers at Yorkville garage, killing one of them

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in East Harlem are looking for the gunman who shot two workers, killing one of them, at a Yorkville garage on Monday morning.

Police said the male victims were wounded at about 9:30 a.m. inside the NYC Auto Inc. vehicle repair shop at 324 East 95th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the two workers, ages 33 and 43, were inside the shop when the gunman walked into the repair shop, took aim and opened fire.

Sources said the victims had been engaged in a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting; it’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, what spurred the initial argument.

Authorities said the suspect shot the 33-year-old man in the head and shoulder, and blasted the 43-year-old man with a bullet to the back.

Following the gunfire, cops reported, the shooter walked out of the garage and then fled inside a blue SUV last seen traveling northbound along First Avenue.

Officers from the 19th Precinct found the victims moments later while responding to a 911 call about the assault in progress. EMS units rushed the victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where the 33-year-old man died of his injuries.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The 43-year-old victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD reported.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified male shooter was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.