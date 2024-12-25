Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Taxi driver crashed into Herald Square crowd on Christmas, leaves six injured

By Posted on
278a3e9f-df90-4b1b-8569-f3dc41f2f868
Six people have been injured in Herald Square on Christmas Day, including several tourists, after a yellow cab driver jumped the curb and struck pedestrians, cops and eyewitnesses said.
Photo by Dean Moses

Six people, include several tourists, were injured in Herald Square on Christmas Day after being struck by a yellow cab driver who lost control and jumped the crowded curb, cops and eyewitnesses said.

The horrific incident unfolded on 34th Street and 6th Avenue in the shadow of the Macy’s department store at around 4:03 p.m. on Dec. 25.

According to law enforcement sources, a 58-year-old taxi driver traveling westbound on 34th Street t suddenly veered the vehicle toward the curb, then hopped onto the sidewalk and struck no fewer than six people, authorities confirmed.

Ryan Tucker, a 45-year-old tourist Oregon said he was in town for the holidays as part of a bucket list vacation with his family when the cabbie careened onto the sidewalk and struck his wife, who he says will be okay.

Photo by Dean Moses

“His (the driver’s) foot was still on the gas — the tires were still spinning. That’s when we kind of ripped the fender off, got the car pushed back, and there was a little boy,” Tucker recalled. “I grabbed him and sat just over in the corner. His dad came running over eventually, and then I kind of sat with him and talked to him for three or four minutes just to make sure he was okay.”

Photo by Dean Moses

Tucker said the child hailed from Australia and suffered a mangled leg.

While authorities are still investigating, police say all six victims suffered severe injuries but are currently in stable condition at local hospitals.

Photo by Dean Moses

The 9 year-old boy and a 41-year-old female are undergoing treatment at Cornell Hospital while a 49-year-old woman is at Bellevue Hospital. 

Several EMS crews were seen treating victims on the scene while the driver of the taxi, who appeared dazed, was first escorted into the back of a police vehicle before also being placed in the back of an ambulance.

Photo by Dean Moses

Police have yet to say if the driver will face charges. 

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

More in Police & Fire

More from around NYC