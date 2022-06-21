Police are searching for a man who slashed a woman inside Fulton Street Station

A woman was brutally slashed during her morning commute in Lower Manhattan, prompting a manhunt for the suspect, according to police.

A pool of blood was left coating the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street subway station Tuesday morning as officers searched for a knife-wielding brute.

Law enforcement sources told amNewYork Metro that the 49-year-old woman was slashed in the head during a domestic dispute at 9:19 a.m. on June 21. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

The suspect, whom police described as a Hispanic male, fled in an unknown direction; he was wearing a tanned hat and shirt and khaki pants. No arrests have been made.

Service to the surrounding 4 and 5 trains were unaffected.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.