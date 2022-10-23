Hell’s Kitchen stabbing that left man seriously injured may have stemmed from road rage, reports say

Detectives are investigating a Hell’s Kitchen stabbing on Saturday night that left a 52-year-old man seriously injured.

Published reports indicated that the violence may have road rage-related, though police sources could not confirm those details on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at about 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 22 across the way from 460 West 42nd St., between 9th and 10th Avenues.

According to WABC-TV, a fight broke out between individuals in two different vehicles at the location. One of the passengers proceeded to stab the victim, who was one of the driver, in the back.

Police said the suspect — whom they described as a man in his 30s, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans — fled inside a white Subaru that sped away in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 10th Precinct, in responding to the attack, found the 52-year-old male victim stabbed three times in the back.

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Slashing on Upper West Side

Police are also investigating a separate stabbing on the Upper West Side later on Saturday night that left a man seriously injured with a neck wound.

Authorities said the victim was attacked in front of 527 Amsterdam Ave. at about 11:11 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Officers from the 20th Precinct found the male victim, age unknown, with a stab wound to his neck. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, and he’s expected to make a recovery from his injuries, police sources said.

The NYPD conducted an extended search for the suspect — described as a man in his 30s, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a Yankees baseball cap — but it ended with negative results, according to law enforcement agents.

The motive for the attack is unknown and under investigation, police reported. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding either assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.