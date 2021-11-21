Murder on the 2 train: Subway rider stabbed to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Penn Station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are on the hunt for the killer who stabbed a 32-year-old man to death in an unprovoked attack on board a subway train at Penn Station early Sunday morning.

Police said the murder happened just before 12:17 a.m. on Nov. 21 on board a Bronx-bound 2 train approaching the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators determined that the unknown perpetrator approached the victim and, without any prior altercation, plunged a knife in the man’s neck.

Following the horrifying assault, cops said, the killer exited from the 2 train and out of Penn Station, fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to a 911 call about the assault. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he died; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.