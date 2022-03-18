Detectives are looking for a suspect who shoved an 87-year-old woman to her death on a Chelsea street.

According to police, at 8:25 p.m. on March 10 the victim was in the vicinity of West 28th Street and 8th Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman from behind. The suspect proceeded to push the victim, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on West 28th Street towards 9th Avenue. Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a woman with a light complexion and long dark colored hair. The individual was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.