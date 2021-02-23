Talkative creep in Tribeca picked up woman on train, tried to rape her: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the chatty creep in Tribeca who tried to rape a young woman whom he met on a subway train over the weekend.

The NYPD released video footage of the suspect sought for the Feb. 20 attack.

Cops said the trouble began at about 9 p.m. that night, when the perpetrator struck up a conversation with the woman, 25, on board a northbound F train from Brooklyn.

Moments later, authorities said, the suspect and victim departed the F train at the Chambers Street, and they walked to an apartment building in the area of Franklin Street between Church Street and Broadway.

As they approached the building, police noted, the suspect went on the attack — shoving the victim into the vestibule, and then attempting to remove her clothing and sexually assault her.

Cops said the woman managed to fight off the attacker, who then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. The woman was not seriously injured.

Police did not provide a physical description of the suspect. The video shows him walking with the victim at the Chambers Street station and on the street moments before the attack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.