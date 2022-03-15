More sanitation funding for Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and West Side neighborhoods: Bottcher

Councilman Erik Bottcher and Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson increase funds for community service organizations in Manhattan.

“The workers of the Department of Sanitation are truly New York’s Strongest, and I’m proud to give them more resources to do the difficult work of keeping our streets clean,” Councilman Bottcher said. “More weekend service will be particularly helpful as the weather warms up and foot traffic increases. This is just a portion of what is needed, but it will absolutely make a difference. I appreciate Commissioner Grayson’s partnership, and I’m committed to getting his workers more resources in the upcoming budget.”

The $54,100 additional funding will be received from the City Council’s NYC Cleanup Initiative and will provide an additional two 8-hour and one 4-hour litter basket truck routes per week.

“All New Yorkers deserve clean streets, and additional trash cans in pedestrian corridors and frequent emptying of these cans helps New York City’s Strongest deliver on this commitment,” Commissioner Grayson said. “I thank Councilmember Bottcher for funding these additional services in his West Side district. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with the Council Member to keep our streets safe and clean, and we remind all residents to use litter baskets properly and to report illegal dumping or basket misuse to 311.”

Due to this increase in the budget, other city officials applaud the councilman and commissioner for their dedicated work in action for District 3.

“I applaud Council Member Bottcher for working with the City Council and the Department of Sanitation to secure additional sanitation services for our community,” Congressman Jerrold Nadler said.

“A key component of helping New York City recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is restoring the fundamental city services to pre-crisis levels and frequency. Services like emptying sidewalk litter baskets are imperative to caring for the health and well-being of our neighborhoods. I am pleased to see that Council Member Bottcher and Commissioner Grayson have secured this funding for corner litter basket services in west side communities. This will improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods and be a positive contribution to the city’s ongoing recovery,” Assemblymember Deborah Glick said.