Three teenage robbers sought for beating up boy for bike in Central Park

Police need the public’s help in finding three young bicycle thieves who beat up and robbed a 14-year-old boy for his ride in Central Park earlier this week.

The NYPD released video footage of the crooks behind the Aug. 9 robbery, which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and West Drive.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrators met up with the victim to trade bicycles with him. But once they were together, police noted, one of the suspects went on the attack, assaulting the youngster while another individual removed the victim’s bike.

The three suspects then took off on foot southbound inside the park.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. Police said the victim was not physically injured.

Police described all three suspects as young men with dark complexions, believed to be 15 years of age. They’re shown on camera walking through a gate at a nearby subway station.

