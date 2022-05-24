Two men sought for breaking man’s skull in East Village attack

Cops are looking for a duo who critically injured a man in an early morning attack on an East Village street.

According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on May 18 a 46-year-old man was at the corner of East 4th Street and 2nd Avenue when two unknown men approached him from behind. The suspects proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the face, shoved him to the ground and dragged him on the pavement.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue for a skull fracture and is listed in critical condition.

The NYPD released photos and video from the incident location of the suspects, described as men with light complexions and approximately 25 to 33 years old:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.