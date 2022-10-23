Upper West Side robber sought for brutally beating teen during subway mugging

Police are looking for the Upper West Side robber who brutally beat a teenager during a subway mugging earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Saturday night images of the assailant sought for the Oct. 6 robbery, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the West 72nd Street station on the 1/2/3 line.

According to law enforcement sources, the crook approached the 15-year-old boy as he stood on the northbound platform. Authorities said the perpetrator punched the teen in the face, knocking him to the floor.

The brute kept wailing on the teenager after knocking him down, repeatedly punching and kicking him about the face and body, cops reported.

Following the attack, police said, the crook grabbed hold of the boy’s iPhone 11, then hopped onto a Harlem-bound 1 train and fled the scene. He was last observed departing the train at the West 137th Street-City College station.

The incident was reported to the 20th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS brought the injured teenager to Cornell Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries to his face.

Police described the robber as a male in his late teens with a dark complexion and a thin build, who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.