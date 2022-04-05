SEE IT: Brute bashes man with brick in Harlem beatdown

The NYPD released a disturbing video Monday night of a brutal Harlem beating in which an attacker bashed a man repeatedly with a brick.

Police said the assault happened at about 3 p.m. on March 31 near the corner of West 132nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

As shown in the video, the brick-wielding brute ambushed the 60-year-old man from behind as the victim attempted to open the passenger-side door to a parked SUV.

The assailant repeatedly smacks the man with the brick, then punches him numerous times as he fell to the pavement. The victim manages to get back up just as a second individual approaches the scene.

The victim gets into a verbal argument with his attacker and the second individual and a bystander comes to the victim’s aid. The second individual then snaps a cellphone picture of the victim and bystander while leaving the scene.

The hot-headed assailant, meanwhile, lingered at the scene, and was shown removing property from the ground near the SUV. He eventually left with two other individuals on foot, heading southbound along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct were notified of the incident. EMS brought the injured victim to Harlem Hospital for treatment of severe lacerations.

The NYPD provided additional photos of the brick-wielding brute.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.