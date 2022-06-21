Violent Midtown stabbing stemmed from weed sale dispute, cops say

Four brutes behind a violent Midtown stabbing stemming from a weed sale dispute last week remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released images of the quartet sought for the attack, which occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in front of 200 42nd St., steps away from Times Square.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the foursome got into a verbal dispute with the 23-year-old man over selling marijuana at the location.

The argument turned bloody, cops said, when the group went on the attack, stabbing the man multiple times in the torso and head.

Authorities said the group then fled the scene; they were captured on video hopping the turnstile inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to reports of the incident. EMS brought the injured man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.