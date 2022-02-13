Quantcast
Manhattan

Woman found fatally stabbed following Lower East Side standoff: cops

Posted on
A police officer stands guard outside the Chrystie Street residence where a woman was stabbed to death on Feb. 13, 2022.
Photo by Dean Moses

Cops found a 35-year-old woman stabbed to death following a Lower East Side standoff early on Sunday morning, police reported.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene for further questioning, with charges pending against him, authorities said. 

Citing preliminary information, sources familiar with the case said, it’s believed the suspect had previously followed the victim into her Chrystie Street apartment. It’s not clear, however, whether she knew her attacker.

A motive for the stabbing is also unknown at this time, law enforcement sources said.

Detectives enter the Chrystie Street residence.Photo by Dean Moses

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to the apartment building at 111 Chrystie St. at about 4:35 a.m. on Feb. 13 after receiving a 911 call regarding a dispute.

Police said the suspect refused to let the officers inside the apartment, leading to a brief standoff. 

Members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit were called in, and they were able to finally gain access into the residence. Once inside the apartment, authorities said, the officers found the 35-year-old woman in the bathroom, with stab wounds about her body.

EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

