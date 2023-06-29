Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is expected to serve her last day as top cop on Friday, with her final public appearance set to take place at a Queens promotion ceremony, according to department sources.

Sewell will spend her last day as head of America’s largest police department with little fanfare, sources have stated. The first female NYPD Commissioner is looking to humbly slip out of office on June 30 after proceeding over a promotion ceremony at the Police Academy in Queens.

Sewell — who broke the glass ceiling as the first female top cop in New York City history — is also expected to honor several members of the department, after which her time in office will come to an end.

High-ranking police officials indicated that current First Deputy Police Commissioner Edward Caban is expected to slip into the role of top cop as acting police commissioner upon Sewell’s departure.

Sources with law enforcement told amNewYork Metro that Sewell declined a large celebration at police headquarters with a formal walkout flanked by cops and media cameras — something those who know her say showcases her commitment to the job rather than seeking publicity for herself.

Despite reported tensions between Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, Hizzoner thanked the commissioner for her service during a press conference regarding the city budget on Thursday afternoon.

“This is her last week with the administration, we want to thank her,” Adams said.

The mayor and Sewell have been infrequently seen together since she abruptly announced her resignation on June 12; some sources cited strained relations between the two, amid allegations that the mayor micromanaged her role.

As for who will take Sewell’s place, Caban is a second-generation cop with his father, Juan, having worked as a Transit Detective in the Big Apple.

Caban began his career over three decades ago in 1991, serving in the Bronx before being promoted to lieutenant in 1999. He served as the executive officer of the 23rd Precinct in East Harlem before being chosen to lead the 25th Precinct as its commander in 2006. He was promoted to deputy inspector in 2008.