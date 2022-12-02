The NYPD has appointed several commanders to new leadership positions on the executive team.

Chief Jeffrey B. Maddrey, who previously served as the Department’s Community Affairs Bureau, has been appointed as the new Chief of Department. The 31-year veteran is the agency’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and is charged with overseeing the Department’s crime-fighting strategies and implementing its operational plans.

The new appointments come as Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell is looking at the department’s overall operations and public safety mission by outlining plans to consolidate and streamline the organizational structure of bureaus within the NYPD to achieve maximum efficiency as well as an effective use of resources.

“This strong team of law enforcement leaders will propel us forward in our everlasting work to keep our communities safe and never waver in our fight against crime,” said Commissioner Sewell. “These executives are among the city’s most dedicated public servants – who have always put New Yorkers and this City first. I look forward to seeing them put their skills and knowledge to work in these key operational assignments as we embark on a new year together and build on the momentum we have gained in bettering our Department and serving the citizens of our city.”

“The time is now, in this new year, in the second year of this stellar administration, to keep our eye on the ball – and I pledge to listen intently to the voices of all New Yorkers as we pull together to ensure public safety for all,” said Chief Maddrey. “I am confident that the women and men of the NYPD will continue their forward progress in 2023 in building a foundation for the safest, most prosperous city possible. Their resolve offers hope for even greater achievements ahead and inspires all of us onward in our solemn mission to always achieve truth and justice.”

Other commanders taking on new assignments as three-star chiefs include Chief Thomas P. Galati, who will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism from his previous position as Chief of the Intelligence Bureau. Assistant Chief Wilson Aramboles will serve as the Acting Chief of Special Operations after his service as head of the NYPD’s elite Emergency Service Unit. Assistant Chief Miguel A. Iglesias will serve as Chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau from his previous position as an executive in the Detective Bureau. Assistant Chief Michael M. Kemper will serve as Acting Chief of Transit from his previous positon heading Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. Assistant Chief Martine N. Materasso will serve as Acting Chief of the Housing Bureau after her years of service as the Chief of Counterterrorism, and Deputy Chief John Chell, who will serve as Chief of Patrol from his previous position as Executive Officer in the Patrol Services Bureau.

In addition to Chiefs Maddrey, Galati, Aramboles, Iglesias, Kemper, Materasso, and Chell, Commissioner Sewell has filled out her team with a cadre of experienced NYPD leaders who bring integrity, creativity, and years of accumulated wisdom and experience into their new assignments. Those appointments include Assistant Chief Galen D. Frierson, who will serve as the uniformed Chief of the Support Services Bureau from his previous position as Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Queens North; Assistant Chief Judith R. Harrison, who will serve as Commanding Officer of the newly restructured Counterterrorism Division after previously serving as Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North; Deputy Chief Edward Winski will serve as Executive Officer in the Department’s Risk Management Bureau after previously serving as the Commanding Officer of the Candidate Assessment Division; Deputy Chief Carlos Valdez, who will serve as Commanding Officer of the Emergency Service Unit after previously serving as the Executive Officer of Operations in Patrol Borough Queens North; Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy, who will serve as the Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South after formerly serving as the Commanding Officer of the Chief of Department’s office; Deputy Chief Scott M. Henderson is ascending within Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, to the position of Commanding Officer, from his previous position as that patrol borough’s Executive Officer; Deputy Chief Christine Bastedenbeck will serve as the Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Queens North after having served as the Executive Officer of the Transit Bureau; Deputy Chief John B. Hart will serve as the Commanding Officer of the newly formed Intelligence Division after previously serving as the Executive Officer of the former Intelligence Bureau; Deputy Chief Benjamin Gurley will serve as the new Executive Officer for Chief Maddrey in the Chief of Department’s Office, after he formerly served as the Executive Officer in the Patrol Services Bureau; Inspector Tanya Kinsella will serve as the Executive Officer in the Patrol Services Bureau after having served as the Commanding Officer of the 120th Precinct on Staten Island; Inspector Janice L. Holmes will serve as the Executive Officer of the newly formed Intelligence Division after previously serving in the position of Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau’s Real Time Crime Center; and Inspector Robert Rios will serve as the Executive Officer of the newly formed Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau after serving as the Executive Officer of the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force.