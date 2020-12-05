Baby's cries lead cops to young woman found dead in Queens home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The cries of an infant led neighbors and police to the horrific discovery of a dead young woman inside a Queens home on Saturday afternoon — and two children were found alive but unattended, it was reported.

The 25-year-old woman’s death is now being investigated as a possible suicide, police sources said.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units were called to the residence at 95-18 133rd St. at about 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 5.

According to sources, first responders came to the scene based on a 911 call from a neighbor who reported hearing a baby crying from inside the apartment.

Upon gaining entry into the residence, officers and medical technicians found a 25-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

Also inside the residence, first responders found two young children, ages one and four. Sources said they were alert and brought to Jamaica Hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.