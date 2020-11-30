Cops investigate sudden death of Queens man inside home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old man inside his Queens home on Sunday night.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 8:59 p.m. for a man found unconscious inside an apartment house on Elbertson Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found EMS units attending to Rafael Marquez, 36, who lived at the location and was in apparent cardiac arrest. Paramedics administered CPR on him, but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

EMS brought Marquez’s body to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police sources said there were no apparent signs of physical trauma on Marquez, nor any known medical history that would’ve led to his demise.

The investigation is ongoing.