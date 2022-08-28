Rage-fueled Far Rockaway driver mows down man in walker on sidewalk

A driver mounted the curb and mowed down a man sitting in a walker on a Far Rockaway sidewalk in a rage-fueled Queens crash Saturday as she was trying to hit another woman with her car, according to police.

The woman drove her Honda Accord on the sidewalk at Beach 20th Street near New Haven Avenue in the coastal Queens neighborhood around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, when she fatally struck 59-year-old Milton Storch, who lived on nearby Collier Avenue.

The driver previously got into a physical fight with another woman outside her car. She then got back into her vehicle, backed up onto the footpath, and tried to hit the woman who was walking away on the western sidewalk of Beach 20.

Instead, she slammed into Storch, who was sitting on his walker at the time, causing severe injuries to his torso.

Paramedics rushed Storch to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

She fled the scene turning right on New Haven Avenue heading west and remains on the lam, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The second woman in the altercation was not hit in the crash.