Police on Friday arrested the man they believe to be responsible for a brutal rampage that left three people dead in a Queens home this past June.

Travis Blake, 29 was led out of 113th Precinct for allegedly murdering three people in merciless fashion in what is believed to be the grim result of a lovers spat, according to authorities.

NYPD officers discovered the bloody scene on Friday, June 24, inside a 155th Street home in South Jamaica after neighbors became suspicious of a foul smell. The house of horrors held 22-year-old Vashawnna Malcolm, who was found savagely stabbed to death and bound with duct tape in the upstairs bedroom. Malcolm was reportedly visiting when she was murdered, according to the NYPD.

Two more individuals were also discovered by police callously stabbed to death. Karlene Barnett, 55, and her son 36-year-old Dervon Brightly were found with a slew of wounds, police reported.

Police combed the city in a manhunt in June searching for the suspect, but he had fled the state. Blake was extradited back to New York from Maine, where cops had tracked him down, sources said. He fought the process over the summer but ultimately landed back in the city to face charges. Blake was also reportedly romantically involved with Barnett, which indicates a motive for the killing.

Blake was marched out of the precinct in chains at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. He remained silent, but attempted to turn from the press as detectives placed him into the back of an unmarked vehicle.

Blake has been charged with counts of manslaughter.