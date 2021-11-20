Motorcyclist loses life after losing control of ride on Queens street: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A motorcyclist from Brooklyn died after crashing his ride along a Queens street on Friday afternoon, police reported.

Christopher Tarry, 32, of East 35th Street in East Flatbush succumbed to injuries he sustained after losing control of his ride near the corner of Cooper and Irving Avenues in Ridgewood at about 5:38 p.m. on Nov. 19.

According to law enforcement sources, Tarry was riding a Suzuki motorcycle westbound along Cooper Avenue when he suddenly “failed to properly navigate the roadway.” He then fell off the motorcycle to the pavement below.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a motor vehicle collision, found Tarry at the location with severe body trauma.

EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case is now being investigated by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad, police said.