Queens nightclub bouncer shot in groin during dispute: police

The shooter who blasted a Queens nightclub bouncer in the groin on Sunday night remains at large, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened inside the Lowkey Garden Lounge at 70-15 Austin St. in Forest Hills at about 11:55 p.m. on April 10.

According to authorities, the bouncer, a 25-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with two patrons for reasons that remain under investigation.

Moments later, cops said, one of the individuals involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the bouncer in the groin.

The shooter and the other individual then bolted from the club, and were last seen entering a black four-door sedan speeding away from the location, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the bouncer to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

