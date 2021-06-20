Schumer, Queens pols rally for a safer summer amid rising crime

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Federal and city politicians rallied Sunday in Queens for a safe summer in the city as serious crimes remain on the rise in New York City.

“As New York continues to open we have to make sure our city is safe for all,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference in South Jamaica on June 20. “There have been deeply concerning increases in crime, starting in 2020.”

Schumer joined Queens Councilmember Adrienne Adams and Congressman Gregory Meeks on the corner of Guy R. Brewer and Baisley Boulevards to warn of further increases in serious crimes as the weather heats up and COVID-19 limits have largely been lifted.

“Today is Father’s Day and we are here to demand safer streets for our children, for our mothers, and our fathers, who are senselessly being brutalized, beaten, and accosted and dying on the streets of New York City on a daily basis,” said Adams.

The city lawmaker, who heads up the Council’s Public Safety Committee and is also running for reelection, also decried police misconduct in the name of public safety.

“New Yorkers are all in this together, and only together can we ensure safety – a safety that is inclusive of our civil rights,” she added.

Citywide shootings have ticked up more than 100% compared to 2019, while murders are up almost 53% and hate crimes have seen a nearly 43% increase during that time, according to the latest NYPD crime statistics.

For the area’s 113th Precinct, shootings are up 66.7% compared to 2019, murders are up 75%, but hate crimes dropped by 100%.

Schumer said a key to stemming the uptick in shootings was getting guns off the street of the city — many of which come from out of state — by passing gun control legislation in Washington, including closing loopholes of sales over the internet and at gun shows, and by implementing universal background checks.

The senior Democrat applauded his colleagues efforts including a bill to stem anti-Asian hate crimes introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng, and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act meant to bring more transparency and accountability to law enforcement.