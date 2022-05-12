SEE IT: Social media spat leads to teens getting zapped outside a Queens McDonald’s: cops

Police released footage Wednesday night of a wild beating outside a Queens McDonald’s in which a mob of youths beat two teenage girls and zapped them with an electric device following a social media spat.

Three suspects involved in the attack were apprehended, while a fourth individual remains at large, law enforcement sources said.

The assault happened at about 4:15 p.m. on May 9 in the parking lot of the fast-food joint at 88-14 Springfield Blvd. in Queens Village.

According to authorities, the four female suspects went on the attack as a result of a dispute that began on social media. The group took out their rage on the two girls, ages 14 and 15.

As shown in the video, the perpetrators pounced on the two girls, raining blows upon them with their fists. During the beatdown, one of the suspects discharged a “conductive energy weapon” at the pair.

The attacker who’s still at large removed the 15-year-old girl’s backpack, which contained $50 in cash as well as her ID and AirPods. While the suspect managed to flee, cops said, three of her cohorts wound up being cuffed by responding 105th Precinct officers.

The assailants — ages 14, 16 and 17 — were charged with assault and harassment. The 16-year-old girl was additionally booked for criminal possession of a weapon.

The two victims, meanwhile, were brought by EMS to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for treatment of injuries including pain, swelling, lacerations and bruising to the head and body.

Cops also released an image of the backpack thief involved in the beatdown.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.