Three arrested for deadly Queens gang assault that claimed man’s life

Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly Queens gang assault early on Saturday morning that claimed a 32-year-old man’s life, police announced Monday.

Marlon Sanchez, 24, of 21st Street in Long Island City; Johan Ortiz, 20, of 14th Avenue in College Point; and Ivan Ortiz, 36, of 121st Street in College Point were arrested on assault and gang assault charges.

Law enforcement sources said the trio violently stabbed and killed Roberto Figueroa, 32, of Corona Avenue during the attack at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 98th Street in Corona at about 3 a.m. on July 2.

The incident also left a second victim, a 32-year-old woman, with a laceration to her left arm.

Officers from the 115th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the attack, found Figueroa stabbed multiple times about the head. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources said, Figueroa got into a verbal altercation with a 20-year-old man, later identified as Johan Ortiz, which ultimately grew more heated, and ended in bloodshed.

Responding officers took Johan Ortiz into custody a short time later. Sanchez and Ivan Ortiz were apprehended later.