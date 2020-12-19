Quantcast
Two people dead in horrific, three-alarm fire inside Queens home | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Queens

Two people dead in horrific, three-alarm fire inside Queens home

By
0
comments
Posted on
Firefighters work to battle a three-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Saturday morning, Dec. 19.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters found two people dead inside a Queens home after putting out a three-alarm fire early on Saturday morning, authorities reported.

Emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a fire inside of 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst just after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

The first firefighters on scene encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors, as well as the attic, of the three-story home. One firefighter fell through the first floor and into the basement and was quickly removed from the scene.

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Units were withdrawn from the building and fought the fire from the exterior with several tower ladders and hose lines. More than 150 firefighters were on the scene.

The fire was reported under control just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

FDNY personnel discovered two unidentified individuals unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to authorities. EMS arrived and pronounced the two individuals dead at the scene.

The NYC Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC