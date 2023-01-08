Schneps Media buys Queens Post, expanding reach across ‘The World’s Borough’

Schneps Media, publisher of over a dozen news websites and more than 80 print publications across New York City, Philadelphia and Florida, announced its acquisition of Queens Post – one of the leading local news operations serving Queens and Brooklyn.

Queens Post, consisting of 11 news sites in Queens and one in Brooklyn, was established in 2010 and generates approximately 1 million unique readers per month. These acquisitions will bolster Schneps Media’s already powerful reach in Queens and Brooklyn, and further underscore its tremendous commitment to local journalism.

The family of Queens Post websites includes SunnysidePost.com, LICPost.com, AstoriaPost.com, JacksonHeightsPost.com, ForestHillsPost.com, RidgewoodPost.com, FlushingPost.com, BaysidePost.com, JamaicaQueensPost.com and BrooklynPost.com.

The founders of the Queens Post, Christian Murray and Czarinna Andres, will continue operating these websites as part of Schneps Media, working in collaboration with the company’s team of editors and reporters to provide the most up-to-date local news to its readers.

“We are proud of the sites that we have built over the past decade as well as the news coverage that we have provided,” said Murray and Andres in a joint statement. “We look forward to the next chapter where we can tap into the resources of the Schneps Media’s network.”

“We are committed to growing our team with top talent and bringing quality local news content to as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Joshua Schneps, Schneps Media CEO. “Queens Post and their team have grown a large loyal audience across their websites, social media channels and email newsletters. We are thrilled to have their founders and staff join Schneps Media to contribute their talents to our team and continue our growth online.”

Queens Post adds to Schneps Media’s wide array of New York City news sites including QNS.com, amNY.com, BrooklynPaper.com, Brownstoner.com, BXTimes.com, CaribbeanLife.com, GayCityNews.com, NewYorkFamily.com and several others.