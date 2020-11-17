WEBINAR: Common myths about returning to college as an adult | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Thursday, Nov., 19 at 11 a.m., join Lucas J Sifuentes, Director of Undergraduate and Graduate Admissions, CUNYSchool of Professional Studies for a free webinar discussing common myths about adults returning to college. Nothing should stand in the way of your dream of finishing a bachelor’s degree!

Adult learners believe that previous college credits may not count, that financial aid may not be available, or that low grades from their past may be a barrier to returning to school.

This webinar will debunk these myths while showing you how to transfer your credits and get on the path to finishing your degree with an array of fully online programs at CUNY SPS.

