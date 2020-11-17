WEBINAR: Common myths about returning to college as an adult | amNewYork

Quantcast
WEBINAR: Common myths about returning to college as an adult

Photo via Getty Images

REGISTER HERE

On Thursday, Nov., 19 at 11 a.m., join Lucas J Sifuentes, Director of Undergraduate and Graduate Admissions, CUNYSchool of Professional Studies for a free webinar discussing common myths about adults returning to college.  Nothing should stand in the way of your dream of finishing a bachelor’s degree!

Adult learners believe that previous college credits may not count, that financial aid may not be available, or that low grades from their past may be a barrier to returning to school.

This webinar will debunk these myths while showing you how to transfer your credits and get on the path to finishing your degree with an array of fully online programs at CUNY SPS. 

Schneps Media offers webinars that address a variety of topics.  Learn more about upcoming webinars at www.SchnepsMedia.com/webinars.

REGISTER HERE

