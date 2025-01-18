Snowstorm in the forecast Sunday as NYC ahead of an arctic blast

New Yorkers should get their shovels out for Sunday as a snowstorm is expected to bring 2 to 5 inches of the white stuff to the Big Apple.

The storm is on the leading edge of a cold front that will pass through the area, bringing a blast of arctic cold that will drop the mercury well below the freezing point for much of the week ahead.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to move into the area early on Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening. Lesser accumulation totals are expected in coastal areas, and the storm will start out as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

At its peak, snow is expected to fall at rates of between a half- and a full-inch per hour, making for slippery travel and tough visibility. The roads will quickly become icy as the cold snap settles in.

The Sanitation Department will likely mobilize its fleet of salt spreaders and snow plows on Sunday to keep the roads clear, as it has during past snowstorms. New Yorkers are urged to do their part to keep the sidewalks clear by quickly clearing a path and salting it to prevent ice from forming; property owners who fail to shovel their sidewalks within four hours of the storm’s end face a costly fine.

Brutally cold weather will settle in across the Big Apple after the snow clears out. The NWS says Monday will see a predicted high temperature of 26 degrees, but with a strong westerly wind that could make it feel even colder. By evening, the low will drop to just 10 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be even colder than that, with highs not expected to crack 20 degrees, and low temperatures in the teens.