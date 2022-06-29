Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim after altercation on Staten Island: NYPD

Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone on Staten Island last week.

According to authorities, at 5:56 p.m. on June 21 police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at 35 Victory Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Doraymus Robinson, of Lamport Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was recovered by police at the scene.

Paramedics rushed Robinson to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition. Robinson ultimately died of his injuries on June 26.

On June 23, police arrested 18-year-old Brooklyn resident Naquan Brooks and charged him with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm. Upgraded charges are pending as a result of Robinson’s death.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Robinson and Brooks had allegedly gotten into an altercation prior to the shooting, but the cause of the altercation is currently unknown.