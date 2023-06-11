Woman killed in Bronx apartment fire

A woman is dead after a fire at NYCHA’s Butler Houses in the Bronx.

A woman is dead after a blaze broke out in her Bronx home early Sunday morning, police said.

Officials were called to 1408 Webster Ave. in Claremont Village at around 12:48 a.m. on June 11. Upon arrival, units were met by heavy smoke and fire. As they worked to knock down the inferno, a 59-year-old woman was discovered inside NYCHA’s Butler Houses.

The victim was rushed by EMS to BronxCare Health System Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There are no other reported injuries, and the FDNY Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing, cops said Monday.

The fatal fire comes less than a week after another blaze killed a woman in Brooklyn on June 5. During firefighters’ efforts to subdue that fire, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside a residence.

Less than a year ago, 12 people were injured during a fire in the same Bronx building.