Young woman in Queens stabbed in back during early-morning dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Queens are looking for two suspects who stabbed a woman during a dispute early on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody attack occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on July 17 at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and National Street in Corona.

According to police sources, the 18-year-old woman got into a dispute with two female suspects for reasons that remain under investigation.

The argument turned bloody, authorities said, when one of the perpetrators pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.

The duo had fled the location by the time 110th Precinct officers arrived with EMS units, police reported. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police sources described both perpetrators as Hispanic females. One of the suspects wore a white shirt and gray pants, while the other wore a black shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.