A 1-year-old girl was dead and her twin brother in critical condition after the pair were found with severe trauma inside their Queens home Wednesday night, police said.

The twins’ 30-year-old mother was charged with felony assault on the boy, police said. Charges on the girl's death were pending the results of the autopsy, which was expected to happen Friday, an NYPD spokesman said.

Cops were called to the home on Ashby Avenue in Auburndale shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl, identified as Elaina Torabi, was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park and remained in critical condition.

The twins have three older sisters, all under the age of 6, who were also in the home, but were not injured, according to police and reports.

The city’s Administration for Children's Services has taken custody of the older sisters, a city official said.

ACS had been called to the home at least once before concerning a drug issue with the mother, but there was no documented history of physical abuse, the official said. There was, however, an order of protection against the children’s father, according to the source.

“We are investigating this case, and we have taken action to secure the safety of the other children in this home,” the ACS said in a statement.

With Alison Fox