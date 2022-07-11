Another Rikers Island death: Tenth inmates dies in correctional facility this year

A tenth Rikers Island inmate has died while locked up on the penal island this year, according to published reports.

Elijah Muhammed, 31, was found unconscious at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night inside the George R. Vierno Center on the infamous island, the reports indicated. The nature of his death was not immediately disclosed.

The death happened less than a week after Mayor Eric Adams visited Rikers Island in hopes of strengthening relationships between guards and those incarcerated.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Department of Correction (DOC) for comment and is awaiting a response.

For years, criminal justice activists have called for the facility to be closed due to hazardous conditions, including the disproportionate ratio between correctional officers and those incarcerated. The #HALTsolitary campaign and Freedom Agenda have been at the forefront calling the facility a human rights violation and demanding decarceration.

“What DOC and the courts are failing to admit is that we are in a human rights emergency. The chronic staff absenteeism continues while DA’s and judges are unnecessarily sending people to a potential death sentence. New York City’s communities need accountability, decarceration, and ultimately closure of the jails,” Freedom Agenda Co-Director Darren Mack said in a statement.

Since 2021, a total of 26 people in New York City have died in jail custody.

Sunday’s death also comes just after the second holiest of holidays in the Islamic community, Eid al-Adha — the feast of sacrifice. The incarcerated individual who perished at the penal facility was said to be of Islamic faith, and for HALTsolitary activists this incident is “outrageous,” and even more shocking to have occurred on a holy holiday honoring sacrifice and obedience.

“It’s just really sad that DOC can’t keep people alive, but that’s been proven true again and again. This gentleman died in a cage on a holy day as a Muslim. Rikers is a death trap. We need to stop sending people to die there. It’s only July and we’ve already lost ten lives this year. We cannot answer violence in communities with pre-trial death sentences,” Anisah Sabur, #HALTsolitary Campaign organizer and survivor of Rikers Island said in a statement.