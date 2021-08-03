Paying off: 11,000 New Yorkers take advantage of $100 vax incentive, de Blasio says

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Over 11,000 New Yorkers have taken advantage of a $100 incentive to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“Eleven thousand people in just a few days,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing Tuesday. “This is going to be a big deal.”

The mayor had announced the $100 incentive last week as part of a new rash of vaccine policy. The incentive is more akin to the city’s previous policy of nudging vaccine-hesitant New Yorkers to get the jab, with the promise of free goodies like sports tickets or free food, than to the mandates now being proffered.

The mayor also announced on Tuesday the city’s most aggressive mandate yet to get shots into people’s arms: city residents will have to provide proof of vaccination to enjoy a range of indoor activities, like eating in a restaurant, drinking at a bar, working out at a gym, or seeing a live performance.

Those interested in acquiring a c-note in exchange for a dose can set up an appointment at vax4nyc.nyc.gov, at which point you are provided with either an electronic debit card or the option to be mailed one. After receiving that first dose, you can go to vax4nyc.nyc.gov/incentives to claim the $100.

Approximately 60.1% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose as of Aug. 3, according to city data, and 55% are fully inoculated.