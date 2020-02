The boy, who’s in stable condition, was not identified.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn, police said.

The boy, who was not identified, was outside a house on Lott Avenue near Osborn Street just before 4:15 p.m. when the bullet struck him, police said.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

The man who shot him fled south on Stone Street wearing a gray sweatshirt, police said.