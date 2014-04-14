13-year-old boy shot in head in Brooklyn

Some New Yorkers are opting to rent out Airbnb apartments to escape their day-to-day living spaces. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt

A 13-year-old boy was caught in crossfire when he was shot in the head in Brooklyn, police said.

The teen was struck twice in the head while walking with his aunt shortly before noon outside of a store on Flatbush Avenue at Beverly Road.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital and reported in stable condition. Nine shell casings were found on the scene, according to the NYPD.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who police believe may have been the intended target of the shooting, walked into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. There were no details provided about the suspect, who was described as a male in his 20s, an NYPD spokesman said.