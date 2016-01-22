15-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by red minivan in Williamsburg, police say

The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital after being hit in Williamsburg Thursday night.

A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition Friday morning after being hit by a minivan Thursday night in Brooklyn, police said.

The boy was hit while crossing the street at 276 Broadway between Marcy Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg around 9 p.m. Police said he crossed in the middle of the street, not at the designated crosswalk.

The driver in the red minivan drove off after hitting the boy, leaving him in the middle of the street, police said. The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said they’re still looking for the van and the driver, and that no arrests have been made.