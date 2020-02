Police say Hassan Razzaq stabbed his father in the neck at their Brooklyn home.

Officials say a 19-year-old Brooklyn man stabbed and killed his father at their home on Saturday night.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call on East Third Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday and found 56-year-old Mohammad Razzaq unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the victim’s son, Hassan Razzaq, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.