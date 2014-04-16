2 new cases of measles confirmed, bringing total to 26 since February

Health officials say one of the new cases was “associated with foreign travel.”

Health officials are urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the measles. Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz

Health officials say two new cases of measles in New York have been confirmed, bringing the total number reported since February to 26.

However, the city’s Health Department said Wednesday that only one of the cases is related to a recent outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection. One of the new cases involves a person who contracted measles while traveling abroad, the most common way to catch the virus since it was nearly eradicated in the U.S.

Measles is characterized by a combination of rash, high fever, cough, red eyes and runny nose. Complications can include pneumonia, miscarriage, brain inflammation and even death.

Vaccination can begin at 12 months of age, and health officials have been urging New Yorkers to get protected against the infection.

Health officials say the outbreak remains centered in northern Manhattan. Earlier cases were also confirmed in the Bronx. Twelve cases involve children.