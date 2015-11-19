2 pedestrians fatally struck in Brooklyn just blocks apart, NYPD says

Police tape. Photo Credit: Babylon Cheese Cellar

Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday just hours and blocks apart, police say.

The NYPD says Sofiya Ostrovskaya, 66, was crossing Cropsey Avenue at Bay 35th Street in Bath Beach when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan that ran a red light at a high rate of speed. The vehicle fled the scene, police say.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours later, at 10:20 p.m., police say 61-year-old John Saldiran was trying to cross Bay Parkway mid-block when he was struck by a Lincoln MKT suburban. Saldiran was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital, police say.

The driver, 22-year-old Naghman Mehdi, remained at the scene of the accident, police say. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.